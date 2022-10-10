Save the Date for Denim and Diamonds

On Friday, October 21, 2022, Clovis Soroptimists will welcome guests at their twenty-first Denim & Diamonds fundraiser. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District Liberty Room, 808 Fourth Street in Clovis. Bring friends and get ready for a fun-filled evening.

“The Clovis Kiwanis will once again be providing a delicious dinner which consists of tri-tip, chicken, salad, pasta, veggies, rolls, and dessert,” said Soroptimist Vice President Linda Gillis. “The wonderful local band ‘Country Rewind’ will provide music. Thank you to dozens of local businesses for their donations and financial support.”

During the evening, take the opportunity to check out the unique live and silent auction items; be sure to visit the ambrosial offerings for the popular dessert raffle.

Clovis Soroptimist is part of an international organization of nearly 95,000 volunteers in almost 120 countries and territories who contribute time and financial support to community-based and international projects that benefit women and girls.

By providing educational grants for “Dream It Be It” for teen girls and “Live Your Dream” for women, recipients have access to achieve their dreams through education and training. A financial scholarship, the “Women’s Advocate Award,” is bestowed on the San Joaquin College of Law.

“All proceeds [from Denim and Diamonds] will benefit the recipients of our Dream programs as well as local establishments helping women,” said Soroptimist president Sue Buckley.

The non-profit works locally with the Marjoree Mason Center and the Evangel Home, Salvation Army, Family Healing Center, and CUSD Kids in Transition, among other projects.

Individual tickets for Denim and Diamonds are $60. Business sponsorships are available in a variety of pricing ranges. Both can be purchased online at siclovis.org.