Saturday Morning Lineup: Second Week of games leads to stalemate in TRAC Standings

By
J.T. Gomez
-
COURTESY OF CLOVIS ROUNDUP

August 26, 2023 –

It was a tough Friday night for those who stayed in town to play their second game of the season, as both Buchanan and Clovis High lost to Division V and Division II teams, respectively. Escalon (D-V) hit a last second game winning field goal to upset Buchanan.

Clovis High vs. Sanger High  (L) 33-21

Buchanan vs. Escalon- (L) 23-21

Clovis East @ Arroyo Grande– (W) 35-7

Clovis North @ Redwood (W) 21-6

Clovis West @ Turlock- (W) 56-16

As week two of the TRAC season has come and gone, all teams remain within earshot of each other. By next week’s end, just under a third of the regular season will already be finished. 

Central High School beat San Joaquin Memorial by a score of 40-13.

TRAC standings: 

  1. Clovis East; 2-0
  2. Central; 2-0
  3. Clovis North; 2-0
  4. Clovis West; 1-1
  5. Clovis High; 1-1
  6. Buchanan; 1-1

Next Week’s Matchups:

Buchanan(1-1) @ Rocklin(2-0); Friday 9/1; Rocklin High School, 7pm

Central(2-0) vs Turlock(0-2); Friday, 9/1; Koligian Stadium, 7pm

Clovis(1-1) @ Whitney(1-1); Friday, 9/1; Wildcat Stadium, 7pm

Clovis East(2-0) vs. Sanger (2-0); Thursday, 8/31; Lamonica Stadium, 7pm 

Clovis North(2-0) vs El Diamante(0-2); Friday, 9/1; Lamonica Stadium, 7pm

Clovis West(1-1) vs. Lemoore (2-0); Friday, 9/1; Veterans Memorial Stadium, 7pm

mm
J.T. Gomez
JT is a recent college grad with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication. He is mainly interested in sports and entertainment but covers a wide array of subjects. He currently writes for the Fresno State Baseball Dugout Club. JT looks forward to continuing his career at the Clovis Roundup and is excited to be working closely with a community that is very proud of its people.