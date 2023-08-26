Saturday Morning Lineup: Second Week of games leads to stalemate in TRAC Standings

August 26, 2023 –

It was a tough Friday night for those who stayed in town to play their second game of the season, as both Buchanan and Clovis High lost to Division V and Division II teams, respectively. Escalon (D-V) hit a last second game winning field goal to upset Buchanan.

Clovis High vs. Sanger High (L) 33-21

Buchanan vs. Escalon- (L) 23-21

Clovis East @ Arroyo Grande– (W) 35-7

Clovis North @ Redwood (W) 21-6

Clovis West @ Turlock- (W) 56-16

As week two of the TRAC season has come and gone, all teams remain within earshot of each other. By next week’s end, just under a third of the regular season will already be finished.

Central High School beat San Joaquin Memorial by a score of 40-13.

TRAC standings:

Clovis East; 2-0 Central; 2-0 Clovis North; 2-0 Clovis West; 1-1 Clovis High; 1-1 Buchanan; 1-1

Next Week’s Matchups:

Buchanan(1-1) @ Rocklin(2-0); Friday 9/1; Rocklin High School, 7pm

Central(2-0) vs Turlock(0-2); Friday, 9/1; Koligian Stadium, 7pm

Clovis(1-1) @ Whitney(1-1); Friday, 9/1; Wildcat Stadium, 7pm

Clovis East(2-0) vs. Sanger (2-0); Thursday, 8/31; Lamonica Stadium, 7pm

Clovis North(2-0) vs El Diamante(0-2); Friday, 9/1; Lamonica Stadium, 7pm

Clovis West(1-1) vs. Lemoore (2-0); Friday, 9/1; Veterans Memorial Stadium, 7pm