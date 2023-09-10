Saturday Morning Lineup: Clovis North remains undefeated and Clovis East wins in Utah

J.T. Gomez
COURTESY OF CLOVIS ROUNDUP

September 9, 2023 – Clovis North continued their unbeaten season against CVC, a team that had beaten them last year. Clovis High and Clovis West continued their win streaks moving to 3-1, while Buchanan lost yet another, moving to 1-3. 

Clovis High vs. Salinas– (W) 38-0 (Thurs.) 

Buchanan vs. Liberty– (L) 35-30 

Clovis North @ Central Valley Christian– (W) 48-14

Clovis West vs. Bullard– (W) 21-20

Clovis East @ Provo– Oak Ridge High School, Utah- Saturday, 9/9; 12:00 p.m.

With their third consecutive loss Buchanan finds themself at the bottom of the TRAC standings, while Clovis East hopes to stay at the top with a win against a Utah opponent on Saturday, September 9th. 

Central High School beat Bishop Diego by a score of 48-28. 

TRAC Standings 

  1. Clovis North; 4-0
  2. Central; 4-0 
  3. Clovis East; 3-0 
  4. Clovis High; 3-1
  5. Clovis West; 3-1
  6. Buchanan; 1-3

Next Week’s Matchups: 

Buchanan (1-3) vs. San Joaquin Memorial (1-2) ; Thursday 9/14; Veterans Memorial Stadium, 7pm 

Central (4-0) @ Liberty (3-1) ; Friday 9/15; Bakersfield, 7:30pm 

Clovis (3-1) @ Bullard (1-3); Friday 9/15; Fresno, 7:30pm 

Clovis East (3-0) vs. Kerman (2-2); Friday 9/15; Lamonica Stadium, 7:00pm

Clovis North (4-0) vs. San Juan Capistrano (3-1); Friday 9/15; Veterans Memorial Stadium, 7:00p.m. 

Clovis West (3-1) @ Edison (2-2); Friday 9/15; Fresno, 6:30pm

UPDATE: Clovis East beats Provo in Utah, 41-24, Saturday at 12:00 p.m. Clovis East is now 4-0.

