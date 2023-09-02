Saturday Morning Lineup: Clovis East and Clovis North flex muscles offensively; stay atop TRAC Standings

September 2, 2023 – Clovis East and Clovis North top the standings in the TRAC, each winning by large margins during week three. Central High School also won their third in a row keeping pace with a three win and zero loss start to the season.

Clovis East vs. Sanger High– (W) 42-21 (Thurs.)

Clovis High vs. Whitney– (W) 41-28

Buchanan vs. Rocklin– (L) 42-20

Clovis North vs. El Diamante– (W) 55-0

Clovis West vs. Lemoore– (W) 27-26

Clovis West won their second in a row, while Clovis High bounced back from a 33-21 home loss to Sanger last week. Buchanan lost to Division II Rocklin, a week after a disappointing home loss to Division V Escalon.

Central High School beat Turlock by a score of 21-18.

TRAC standings:

Clovis East; 3-0 Clovis North; 3-0 Central; 3-0 Clovis West: 2-1 Clovis; 2-1 Buchanan; 1-2

Next Week’s Matchups:

Buchanan(1-2) vs. Liberty(2-1) ; Friday 9/8; Veterans Memorial Stadium, 7pm

Central(3-0) vs. Bishop Diego(1-2) ; Friday 9/8; Koligian Stadium, 7pm

Clovis(2-1) vs. Salinas(0-2) ; Thursday 9/7; Lamonica Stadium, 7pm

Clovis East(3-0) @ Provo(3-1) ; Saturday 9/9; Provo, Utah, 12pm

Clovis North(3-0) @ Central Valley Christian Football(3-0) ; Friday 9/8; Visalia, 7:30pm

Clovis West(2-1) vs. Bullard(1-2); Friday 9/8; Lamonica Stadium, 7pm