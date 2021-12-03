Salvation Army in Need of Donations, Volunteers

The Salvation Army in Clovis is giving back to the community this holiday season. Curing hunger, providing shelter, helping disaster survivors and sharing God’s love are just a glimpse at the ways that the Clovis Corps gives back.

The greatest need right now is perishable food items as the Clovis Corps will be feeding hundreds of community members this holiday season.

The food pantry at the Clovis Corps is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. where the families come to pick up their perishable food which includes fruits, vegetables, bread and desserts. Every other month, community members are able to get a food box that includes things like pasta, eggs, chicken, beans and rice.

The food is donated from local partners like FoodMaxx, Save Mart, Vons, Trader Joes, and Walmart. The Clovis Corps even did a partnership with Crumble Cookies for their clients.

Josie Sanchez is the Social Service Coordinator for the Salvation Army in Clovis and takes pride in the quality food given to community members in need, “I want to give our clients the best food possible,” said Sancez. “I always try to think that if I wouldn’t eat it, why would I give it to them?”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for food and food insecurity in the valley is more prevalent than ever.

“I was shocked when I first started working here because we get boxes and boxes of food, our clients are blessed,” said Sanchez.

The Clovis Corps and Clovis Rotary partner up and give away over 500 holiday food boxes distributed out of P-R Farms located here in Clovis. The holiday giving does not stop there, Clovis Walmarts will also be having a ‘Keep the Change’ way of giving back where you are able to round up your total at the register and the money will go right back to the Clovis Corps to give back.

There are many ways to locally help those in need this year. The Angel Tree Program is for kids and the Clovis Corps helps distribute tags for Angel Trees across Clovis. There is also an Adopt a Family program for anyone of any age with severe hardship this holiday season that may need some extra love and assistance.

Jenny Onitsuka-Adams is the Corps Officer Pastor who runs the Salvation Army here in Clovis with her husband.

“It has been a really rough year and a half, we really rely on our volunteers,” said Onitsuka-Adams. “Or we learn to self-sustain because the money we raise in the kettles is what keeps us going the whole year.”

The Clovis Corps is in desperate need of volunteers this holiday season to help with bell ringing and the red kettle in order to keep them afloat year round.

For more information on ways that you can locally give back this holiday season visit, https://clovisca.salvationarmy.org/clovis_ca_corps/