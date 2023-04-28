Rodeo Weekend Kicks Off in Clovis

April 28, 2023 – The 109th Clovis Rodeo weekend is in full swing. The third night of rodeo

action begins at 6 p.m. Friday, April 28 followed by Michael Ray in concert.

Then the fun continues through the weekend starting with the Clovis Rodeo Parade on Saturday, April 29. Grand Marshals Susan Frantzich and Judy Hedrick will lead off the parade beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Tickets are still available – visit the ticket office at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds for best available seating. Once reserved seats have sold the rodeo will begin selling Standing Room only tickets on concert nights.

The Saturday, April 29 rodeo performance begins at 2:00 p.m. following the rodeo parade.

Grounds will open at 12 p.m. so parade fans can grab one of the rodeo’s world-famous tri-tip sandwiches before the first bareback bronc leaves the chute.

The Rodeo Finals begin on Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. The Gold Card Rodeo event and a Special Kids Rodeo, in partnership with Break the Barriers, will take place prior to the Sunday performance.

Ticket prices range from $20.00 to $35.00. There is no additional charge for the Clovis Rodeo, KISS Country Concert Series presented by Chuckchansi Gold Resort and Casino.

Ticket buyers are encouraged to take advantage of a concert series ticket package; with the purchase of any two-concert night tickets you receive $5.00 off or buy all three concert night tickets and receive $10.00 off.

After reserved seats are sold, the Clovis Rodeo will sell Standing Room Only tickets on concert nights. The Rodeo Ticket Office at the rodeo grounds located in the heart of Old Town Clovis off Clovis Avenue is now open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Parking at the rodeo grounds is free of charge. Learn more at clovisrodeo.com.