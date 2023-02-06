Robbery Suspect Charged with Homicide Following Victim’s Death

February 6, 2023: The suspect from a robbery that occurred on December 30, 2022, has now been formally charged with homicide by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

You may recall that Clovis Police Officers arrested 37-year-old Joseph Wright after he beat an elderly male in a parking lot at Clovis/Herndon on December 30, 2022, while stealing his cell phone.

Unfortunately, the victim died at the hospital on January 11, 2023, while being treated.

Today during a preliminary hearing at the Fresno Superior Court, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office filed 1 count of homicide (PC 187) against the suspect, Joseph Wright.

Wright remains in custody at Fresno County Jail.

Clovis Police Detectives continue to work with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office and Fresno County DA’s office regarding this case.

Currently, there are no further updates.