Ribbon-Cutting held for new Transit Center

January 29, 2024 – The City of Clovis invited the public to attend a Ribbon-Cutting on January 25th for the long awaited William H. “Harry” Armstrong Transit Center that was constructed just off of 785 Third Street in Clovis.

Right next door to the also newly built Clovis Senior Activity Center, the Transit Center will act as a dispatch and administration center for Clovis Transit.

At the opening, a special dedication program was held along with building tours, light refreshments, and an opportunity to meet transit staff and explore some of the vehicles and busses, “including the most recognizable and beloved face of Clovis Transit” according to the City, the “Dolley the Trolley” trolley car.

Moving through the public lobby of the Transit Center, members of the public were able to view the new office spaces, break room, and training room which is to be fully equipped for city events, seminars, and training.

According to multiple members of City staff, the break room itself is an innovation that was worthwhile as in the previous break rooms, there was not near enough space for the growing number of staff and transit drivers working on their daily schedules.

The training room has been equipped and will be used for regional, state, and federal training courses. It is also set to become an area to host a local voting center for upcoming elections.

Of course, the building itself will serve as a stop on Clovis Transit bus routes, and also hosts a tribute to the late William Harry Armstrong, the namesake of the building itself.

Armstrong served as City Council Member and Mayor for 45 years from 1970-2015 in the City of Clovis.

City Manager John Holt stated, “A man of vision and compassion, Harry Armstrong championed initiatives that transformed Clovis into a thriving and vibrant community. As we pass through the transit center that bears his name, let us reflect on the profound impact of his leadership and express our gratitude for a lifetime dedicated to the prosperity and unity of Clovis.”

The City reminds residents that all Clovis Transit rides are free. To learn more about the Clovis Transit system, visit clovistransit.com