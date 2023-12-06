Ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 7 for CUSD’s new premier soccer stadium

December 4, 2023 – Local soccer fans can now enjoy some of the area’s top high school soccer competitions in Clovis East High’s newly constructed soccer complex – up to 1,500 fans to be exact!

A Dec. 7th ribbon-cutting ceremony will celebrate the completion of the marquee venue that in the future could be the site for area championships, tournaments or even professional soccer exhibition games bringing tourism revenue into the community.

The opening ceremony will include Clovis Unified Superintendent Corrine Folmer, Ed.D., leading Clovis East’s boys and girls soccer teams onto the field, and Folmer – herself a former collegiate soccer player – taking a goal kick off T’Wolves’ goalie Cienna Bird.

“The new Clovis East Soccer Stadium is a game changer,” says Clovis East Principal Ryan Eisele, Ed.D. “It will further inspire students to pursue a passion for one of the world’s most popular sports.”

The nearly yearlong stadium construction project included adding bleachers, two field houses with bathrooms, lights, a sound system, video scoreboard, ticket booth and concession stand around the school’s existing regulation soccer field.

Plans for the complex were first developed when the school was originally built, with Phase 1 being development of the field and Phase 2, the additional amenities. Work on completing the second phase began in December 2022 using restricted facility funds supported by the community.

“We are very excited for our students and community to get to play in such a great facility,” said Assistant Superintendent of Facility Services Denver Stairs. “We continue to be thankful to our community for supporting Clovis Unified projects that enhance student experiences and provide encouragement and inspiration for students to succeed.”

WHAT: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – New Clovis East Soccer Stadium

WHEN: 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7

WHERE: Clovis East Soccer Stadium on the Reagan Educational Center Campus, 2940 Leonard Ave., Clovis

The field is located on campus south of Donner Avenue between DeWolf and Leonard avenues

CONTACT: Kelly Avants, Chief Communications Officer

559-327-9092, kellyavants@cusd.com