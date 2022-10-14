Registered Sex Offender Arrested

A call for service of suspicious activity on October 12 led to follow up and the arrest of a registered sex offender.

Officers responded to a parking lot near Shaw/Clovis regarding a suspicious male sitting in his truck, apparently watching females.

Officers located the truck and contacted the driver who was identified as John Grimes, a transient sex offender registered in Fresno.

While it was determined that no crime had occurred, officers got information during their investigation that Grimes had been living in Clovis.

Officers advised Grimes that he was no longer allowed in the business or parking lot where he was contacted which is private property.

Follow up was done the next day at the Clovis residence near Barstow/Minnewawa, and it was determined that Grimes had been living in a vehicle at the residence for 4 years, while registering in Fresno as a transient.

Grimes was arrested for a felony violation of his registration requirements and was booked into the Fresno County Jail.

We would like to thank the initial caller who reported the suspicious activity which sparked this investigation by our patrol officers and Investigations division.

For information on registered sex offenders in the state of California, see the Megan’s Law website here: https://meganslaw.ca.gov/.