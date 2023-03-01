RED CROSS OPENS EMERGENCY SHELTER FOR RESIDENTS OF PRATHER, AUBERRY, & SHAVER LAKE AREA

February 28, 2023: The Fresno County Office of Emergency Services is working

with the Red Cross to open a shelter to assist residents of Prather, Auberry,

and Shaver Lake areas who are currently without power.

The shelter is at Foothill Elementary, 29147 Auberry Road, Prather, CA and is open as of 4:00 pm on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Residents are asked to bring only essentials such as medication, clothes,

and toiletries.

Pets that can be kenneled are allowed. The shelter is ADA-compliant and will have restrooms and showers.

The Red Cross is providing cots, blankets, pillows, and a few meals.

The shelter will remain open until power is restored to the areas mentioned.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office will be notifying residents through the Everbridge System and the County is sharing this information on its social media platforms.