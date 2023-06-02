Red Bank Elementary celebrates teacher for 50 years at CUSD

Red Bank Elementary Principal Amanda Torres described teacher Sharon Lamb as “the epitome of a lifelong learner.”

On the morning of June 2nd at Red Bank Elementary School’s amphitheater, the 2022-2023 yearbook was dedicated to Mrs. Lamb in recognition of her incredible work over the last 50 years with young students at Clovis Unified School District.

Lamb was surprised with the yearbook dedication, looking out to all of the students and faculty applauding her.

Former colleagues and friends were invited to surprise and celebrate her dedication. With a flower bouquet in hand and a smile on her face, she spoke to the crowd.

Mrs. Lamb first started her work as a teacher in 1973 at CUSD’s Jefferson Elementary School before eventually moving to Red Bank Elementary School, where she continues to teach today.

Sharon Lamb is the one employee at Clovis Unified School District that has worked there the longest, and has no plans to retire anytime soon—she will continue to educate our young minds at Red Bank Elementary.

In addition to her work educating our youth, she also engages in community outreach programs working with the local senior center and even delivers holiday gifts handmade by her kindergarten students to the residents.

Thank you for all of your work in our community, Mrs. Sharon Lamb!





