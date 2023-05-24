Recipe: Savor spring flavor with fresh seafood recipes

(Family Features)

Fresh, flavorful ingredients take springtime meals to another level, and it’s hard to top seafood as a seasonal favorite. Skip the wait at restaurants and instead create your own savory seafood dishes by taking advantage of easy-to-make recipes.

While takeout may be an easy option, the satisfaction of enjoying a delicious, home-cooked meal like Shrimp Pad Thai with Jasmine Rice can make you feel like you’re enjoying a restaurant-quality dinner. Next time you’re craving Asian cuisine, swap out traditional rice noodles for this version with Jasmine rice as an aromatic, quick-cooking solution for your own spin on a classic.

These crispy crab cakes come together easily and are served with a zesty, homemade aioli that tastes just like you're on the coast. If you're new to making crab cakes, it's simpler than it may seem – just cook rice beforehand so it can cool then mix in beaten eggs, seafood and seasonings. Refrigerating and resting the mixture helps it hold together before frying to a mouthwatering golden brown for a delicious appetizer, snack or side dish.

These crispy crab cakes come together easily and are served with a zesty, homemade aioli that tastes just like you’re on the coast. If you’re new to making crab cakes, it’s simpler than it may seem – just cook rice beforehand so it can cool then mix in beaten eggs, seafood and seasonings. Refrigerating and resting the mixture helps it hold together before frying to a mouthwatering golden brown for a delicious appetizer, snack or side dish.

Shrimp pad Thai with jasmine rice

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

1 bag Success Jasmine Rice

3 tablespoons light brown sugar

2 tablespoons fish sauce

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon chili garlic sauce

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tablespoon minced garlic

3 green onions, thinly sliced

1 cup bean sprouts

1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

2 tablespoons dry roasted peanuts, chopped

4 lime wedges

Prepare rice according to package directions. Set aside.

In small bowl, combine brown sugar, fish sauce, lime juice, soy sauce and chili garlic sauce. Set aside.

In large wok or skillet over high heat, heat 1/2 tablespoon oil. Quickly scramble egg. Remove from pan and reserve.

Add remaining oil to wok over high heat. Add shrimp and garlic; stir-fry 5 minutes, or until shrimp are cooked. Add reserved sauce and rice; stir-fry 2 minutes. Add green onions and reserved egg; toss to combine.

Divide pad Thai between four bowls. Top each with bean sprouts, cilantro and peanuts. Serve with lime wedges.

Successful crab and rice cakes

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

Crab Cakes:

1 bag Success Brown Rice

2 eggs

1 pound lump crabmeat

2 tablespoons seafood seasoning

2 tablespoons olive oil

Aioli:

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 lemon, zest and juice only

lemon wedges (optional)

To make crab cakes: Prepare rice according to package directions. Allow to cool.

In medium bowl, beat eggs lightly. Stir in rice, crabmeat and seafood seasoning; mix well. Refrigerate 5 minutes. Shape mixture into eight patties.

In large, nonstick skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Working in batches, carefully place patties in skillet. Cook 5 minutes on each side, or until golden brown. Transfer to paper towel-lined plate.

To make aioli: Stir together mayonnaise, garlic, lemon zest and lemon juice.

Serve aioli with crab cakes and garnish with lemon wedges, if desired.