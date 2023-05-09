Recipe: Quick and Easy Dishes from Around the Globe

(Family Features)

One of the best parts of traveling is trying the local cuisine, and that’s particularly true on an international scale. No matter where you go around the globe, however, there is one ingredient you’ll likely find is an integral part of many cultures and cuisines: rice.

Grown on almost every continent, this staple ingredient is a large part of meals around the world, which means there are nearly endless varieties and recipes to try. However, you don’t need to go on vacation to try authentic-tasting international food; easy-to-make versions of popular dishes from around the globe can be made right at home in mere minutes.

Mediterranean

Known for vibrant vegetables, savory sauces and incredible tastes, the Mediterranean is also home to a few classic rice dishes such as rich and creamy risotto from Italy. Other vibrant options include Spanish specialties like arroz con pollo (chicken and rice) and paella, which is made with an assortment of ingredients like seafood, spices and savory broth.

Asia

If you’ve ever been to an Asian restaurant, you’ll notice a large portion of the menu likely includes recipes made with rice. While it might be difficult to pinpoint where certain recipes originate, fried rice is a Chinese specialty. Over time, this delicious dish has made its way to many different countries and been reinvented with local ingredients. For example, this Kale and Kimchi “Fried” Rice is based on Korean cuisine and can be made in less than 5 minutes using Minute Jasmine Rice & Red Quinoa Cups, which combine the buttery taste and aromatic scent of authentic Jasmine rice with crunchy, 100% whole-grain red quinoa in a convenient, pre-portioned cup.

Middle East

Much like other cuisines around the world, Middle Eastern cooking uses rice almost every day. A Turkish and Arab mixed dish, shawarma is now a global street food. Traditional Persian rice uses a variety of spices like turmeric, ginger and cardamom with dried fruits and nuts.

Latin America

Latin American recipes vary from country to country and region to region, but rice is essential on the side or as part of the main dish across the board. A quick and easy morning meal, this Mexican Breakfast Scramble is ready in 4 minutes. Aiding the short prep time, Minute Jalapeno Rice Cups are ready in just 1 minute and can help spice up dishes with a tasty blend of onion, green peppers and jalapenos.

North America

With bold flavors, few things say southern comfort quite like Louisiana cooking. Bring the taste of New Orleans to your kitchen with rice-based dishes like gumbo or jambalaya, or by pairing rice with another popular Cajun pastime – a classic shrimp boil.

Find more quick and easy international recipe ideas at MinuteRice.com.

Kale and Kimchi “Fried” Rice

Prep time: 2 minutes

Cook time: 3 minutes

Servings: 1

1 Minute Jasmine Rice and Red Quinoa Cup

1 cup kale, chopped

1/4 cup kimchi, chopped

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 egg, lightly beaten

Heat rice according to package directions.

In medium microwave-safe bowl, combine kale, kimchi and soy sauce. Cover and microwave 1 minute.

Add rice and egg; mix well to combine. Cover and microwave 30 seconds. Stir and serve.

Serving Suggestions: Drizzle with sesame oil. Add cooked shrimp.

Mexican Breakfast Scramble

Prep time: 2 minutes

Cook time: 2 minutes

Servings: 1

1 Minute Jalapeno Rice Cup

1 egg, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons salsa

2 tablespoons queso fresco

Heat rice according to package directions.

In small microwave-safe dish, combine egg, salsa and rice.

Microwave 1 minute. Stir in cheese; microwave 30 seconds.

Serving Suggestion: For meal to go, wrap scramble in warm tortilla.