Recipe: Easter Bunny Rolls with Spinach Dip, Citrus Watermelonade

Easter Dip Goodness

(Culinary.net)

Easter is about coming together with loved ones, enjoying beautiful spring weather and eating your family’s favorite foods. The kids will be playing, adults will be chatting and all will be patiently waiting for the table to be set.

If you’re visiting and making memories with family and friends you haven’t seen in a while, there are few things better than diving into a marvelous Easter spread.

While eyeing the table, you notice all the colors popping off the dishes. Fruits and veggies make the feast come to life, but a warm Easter dip paired with rolls for dipping is a perfect way to start the festivities.

These Easter Bunny Rolls with Spinach Dip are as eye-catching as they are delicious. Not only will the kids love its shape, but the layers of taste will wow your Easter crowd.

To make this recipe, start by combining a 16-ounce package of frozen spinach, cream cheese and garlic in a skillet. Once heated, add mayonnaise, salt, onion powder, chili powder and Italian seasoning.

Add in Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses then stir until combined.

Next, roll out crescent rolls. Stretch the dough then cut into 24 rolls.

Form the bunny shape and scoop your spinach dip mixture into the center of the bunny and its ears. Sprinkle the spinach dip with mozzarella cheese before baking at 375 F for 18 minutes.

This dish is made for a crowd, served warm and full of cheesy goodness. You can watch as your family dips into the spinach and one-by-one, before you know it, the rolls will have disappeared and the dip will be devoured.

Find more Easter recipes at Culinary.net.

Easter Bunny Rolls with Spinach Dip

Serves: 24

16 ounces frozen spinach, thawed

8 ounces cream cheese

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

2 crescent roll tubes (8 ounces each)

Heat oven to 375 F.

In skillet, over medium heat, cook spinach, cream cheese and garlic 3-4 minutes until cream cheese is melted. Stir in mayonnaise, salt, onion powder, chili powder, pepper and Italian seasoning. Stir in Parmesan cheese and 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese. Cook until cheese is melted. Keep skillet on burner over low heat.

Remove dough from tubes. Leaving dough intact, roll and stretch into 18-inch ropes. Cut each rope into 12 pieces for 24 total.

On baking sheet with parchment paper, form bunny head by placing one piece of dough in middle then surrounding it with six more pieces. Use 13 pieces to form round body. Use remaining pieces to form ears on top of head.

Scoop hot spinach dip into center. Spoon small portions on each ear. Sprinkle ears and belly with remaining mozzarella cheese.

Bake 18 minutes, or until crescent dough is golden brown and thoroughly cooked.



Brighten Your Brunch Spread

(Family Features)

A staple of warm weekend days, brunch combines the best flavors of the first two meals of the day. Every great brunch spread complements its savory items with something sweet, something refreshing and a signature beverage, and there’s one ingredient that can help cover all of those bases – 100% orange juice.

An option like Florida Orange Juice is not only delicious but delivers a powerful combination of vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients that have associated health benefits. One of nature’s nutrient dense foods, one 8-ounce glass of orange juice provides 100% of the recommended daily value of vitamin C and is also a good source of potassium, folate and thiamin, making it a great substitute for sugar-sweetened beverages.

When combined with a healthy lifestyle, 100% orange juice may also help support a healthy immune system. Orange juice contains beneficial plant compounds, flavonoids and colorful carotenoids to aid in fighting inflammation and cell communication. It is also rich in vitamin C, which helps strengthen immune systems by protecting cells and promoting the production and function of immune cells. Vitamin D, which can be found in fortified juices, also plays an important role in regulating immune response and helps immune cells fight off bacteria and viruses that get into the body.

Since 100% orange juice is naturally almost 90% water, it can help support hydration as it includes several electrolytes like potassium, magnesium and, in fortified juices, calcium, to aid in fluid balance. Combining Florida Orange Juice, watermelon juice and grapefruit juice, this Citrus Watermelonade is a bright, seasonal thirst quencher that is the perfect addition to your drink selection at brunch.

“Maintaining overall wellness and hydration is important as we ease into the warmer months of the year and more time is spent outdoors,” said Dr. Rosa Walsh, director of scientific research at the Florida Department of Citrus. “Florida Orange Juice includes many essential vitamins and minerals that aid in hydration, and it is a great complement to water in helping to provide nourishment before, during or after any activity.”

For more information and sweet, nutritious brunch recipes, visit FloridaJuice.com.

Citrus Watermelonade

1 cup hot water

2 cups sugar

6 cups watermelon, seeded, rind removed and cut into 1-inch pieces, divided

2 cups Florida Orange Juice

1 cup Florida Grapefruit Juice

3/4 cup lemon juice

3/4 cup lime juice

2 cups Florida Oranges, cut into 1-inch pieces, peeled

1/2 cup mint leaves

Ice, for serving

Optional: Florida Orange Slices and watermelon chunks, for garnish

In small saucepan over low heat, combine hot water and sugar; heat until sugar is dissolved. Refrigerate until chilled.

In blender, puree 4 cups watermelon until smooth.

In large pitcher, stir watermelon juice, chilled sugar syrup, orange juice, grapefruit juice, lemon juice and lime juice until combined.

Add remaining watermelon pieces, orange pieces and mint leaves; refrigerate 2-3 hours until well chilled.

Serve over ice in glasses. Garnish with orange slices and watermelon chunks, if desired.