Recipe: Baked Bread to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Bacon Banana Bred

From hearty stews to minty pies, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are all about enjoying the flavors of the holiday. Whether you’re cooking up a full meal or simply serving appetizers, this Irish Potato Bread makes for a simple, tasty snack to feed your crowd. Find more celebratory recipes at Culinary.net.

Irish Potato Bread

2 medium or large russet potatoes

1 egg

1 egg white

1/3 cup canola oil

3/4 cup milk

2 tablespoons green onion, minced

1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds

3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus additional for dusting and kneading

1 1/2 tablespoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

Heat oven to 375 F.

Peel potatoes. Slice one potato and boil in saucepan 15 minutes, or until tender. Remove potato from saucepan into large bowl. Mash potato then set aside.

Grate second potato onto cloth. Wring potato in cloth to remove excess water. Add grated potato to mashed potato in large bowl. Add egg, egg white, oil, milk, onion, caraway seeds, 3 1/4 cups flour, baking powder and salt. Stir with wooden spoon until mixture is soft and sticky.

Turn dough onto floured surface. Adding flour as needed, knead dough to form 8-inch round shape with slight dome. Place dough onto baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Cut large “X” on top of dough about 1/2 inch deep.

Bake 55 minutes until golden brown. Cool on wire rack 1 hour before serving.

Make Brunch Better with Bacon

Family Features

Warmer spring weather makes the season a perfect time for families to enjoy brunch together. From classic combinations like bacon and eggs to more extravagant offerings, a brunch spread offers a blank canvas for creativity and opportunities to enjoy your loved ones’ favorite morning noshes.

For your next brunch celebration, whether it’s a special occasion or just an excuse to spend time together, consider adding what may become a new family favorite to the menu. This Bacon Banana Bread combines two morning meal classics in one easy-to-enjoy bite.

Plus, it’s made using Coleman Natural Bacon so you can feel confident you’re feeding your family all-natural pork sourced from American Humane Certified family farmers who raise their animals the way nature intended – 100% crate-free without antibiotics or added hormones. The preparation is simple (just 10 minutes in the kitchen) so you can put this dish together and catch up with loved ones while baking a sweet and savory snack.

For more brunch recipe ideas, visit ColemanNatural.com.

Bacon Banana Bread

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 70-80 minutes

Servings: 6-8

Nonstick cooking spray

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, divided

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup sugar

3 medium bananas, mashed

1/2 cup canola oil

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

8 slices Coleman Natural Bacon, cooked and cut into 1/4-1/2-inch pieces

Preheat oven to 325 F. Lightly grease 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray.

In large bowl, combine 1 cup flour, baking soda, baking powder and sugar. In separate bowl, combine mashed bananas, canola oil, eggs and vanilla extract.

Add banana mixture to dry ingredients, stirring until just combined.

In small bowl, toss bacon and remaining flour until bacon is lightly coated.

Fold flour-coated bacon into batter. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan.

Bake 70-80 minutes, or until toothpick inserted near center comes out clean.

Cool in pan on wire rack 20 minutes before inverting bread onto wire rack to cool completely.

Cut and serve.