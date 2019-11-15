Recall Issued from Wawona Frozen Foods for Potential Health Risk in Frozen Raspberries

Wawona Frozen Foods’ has issued a recall on their raspberry and mix berry products after a sample tested positive for Hepatitis A. (Courtesy of Wawona Frozen Foods)

Wawona Frozen Foods has issued a recall on frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries on October 30, 2019. The berries were only sold at Aldi Grocery Store in Clovis and Raley’s Family of Fine Stores. 

The raspberries were recalled due to having potential of being contaminated with Hepatitis A. Wawona voluntarily issued a recall as a precaution after there was a positive test result. 

Season’s Choice Raspberries. (Photo courtesy of FDA)

The packages that are being recalled from Aldi are the following: Season’s Choice Raspberries (frozen), Season’s Choice Berry Medley (frozen).

The packages that are being recalled from Raley’s are the following: Raley’s Fresh Frozen Raspberries. 

There has not been any illnesses associated with the recall to date. 

Wawona is cooperating with federal health officials and working with Aldi and Raley’s to complete a full recall on the raspberries and berry mixes. 

A statement has been issued by Bill Smittcamp, President of Wawona Frozen Foods. 

“Wawona is a third-generation family company that emphasizes a culture of accountability, commitment and integrity. This voluntary recall is a reflection of that culture and our commitment to ensuring the safety of our consumers.”

Consumers who purchased the raspberries should not consume them. They should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase where a full refund will be issued. For questions and concerns you can contact Wawona Frozen Foods at 866-913-0667 or visit the website at www.wawona.com 

