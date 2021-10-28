Raising Cane’s in Clovis

“One Love”, that quote is the slogan of the national food chain. Raising Cane’s has now opened its doors in Clovis.

On the morning of October 28, the Clovis Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of Raising Cane’s. Raising Cane’s held many festivities to hype up the crowd for the opening, including a contest to win meals from the restaurant for up to a year. Speeches were given by the staff of the new restaurant. Clovis Mayor Jose Flores was in attendance while also taking time to welcome the franchise to Clovis.

Raising Canes is a chicken strip restaurant that has been around since 1996 founded by owner Todd Graves. Graves started working jobs to raise enough money to build his own restaurant based solely on chicken strips. 31 years later, his restaurant chain has become one of the 50 most popular fast food chains in the United States.

The name of the restaurant was inspired by his dog Raising Cane. The name was suggested by Graves’s friend who noticed Cane would always be with Graves as he built the first restaurant. From then on, the name Raising Cane would be passed down to each dog that was the mascot of the restaurant.

The grand opening ceremony of the restaurant was in full swing and many were excited to sample some chicken strips. Clovis Chamber of Commerce President Greg Newman was glad to see such a big turnout at the ceremony.

“We love it, when a national brand comes to our community it’s a big deal,” Newman said. “They hired over 200 of our local citizens to work in this restaurant, they bring their energy…it’ll help attract more businesses, so this is a big deal. We’re really excited and it’s a great national brand.”

Raising Cane’s is still hiring. For more information on the restaurant and job openings, you can visit their website at https://www.raisingcanes.com/.