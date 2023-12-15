Public Notice – Clovis City Hall Offices Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

Clovis City Hall offices will be closed on December 25, 2023, in observance of Christmas, and January 1, 2024, in observance of New Year’s, with the following exceptions:

• Normal Police and Fire services.

• Normal refuse and recycling pickup. Please have your refuse and recycling containers at the curb no later than 6:00 a.m. on your pick-up day.

● Roundup and Stageline are not operating on Christmas Day, December 25, and on New Year’s Day, January 1.

For any further information, please contact the Transit Division at 324-2768.