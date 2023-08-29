Prolific Cuts: Over 200 Free Back 2 School Haircuts for K-12

August 23, 2023 – A local barbershop gave back to the community just in time for the new school year.

Located in Suite A at 493 West Shaw Avenue, the barbers at Prolific Cuts offered free haircuts to Kindergarten through High School students from Clovis Unified School District and Fresno Unified School District.

For CUSD, the haircuts were held on Saturday, August 13th. For FUSD, the haircuts were held on Saturday, August 20th. Free haircuts were given on both dates from 8am to 4pm.

The Prolific Team ended up giving haircuts to over 200 local youths over the course of two separate days.

“The smiles on the kids and parents face was so priceless and so worth getting up at 5AM,” they said on Instagram (@prolificcuts_2023)

“It took a team effort to make this happen and we did it! I appreciate each and everyone that helped contribute to this event and hope for more to come in the future!”