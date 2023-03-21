Prolific Criminal Arrested for 10th Time in a Month

March 21, 2023 – Keith Chastain is a 38-year-old Fresno resident who local law enforcement agencies are very familiar with, because today marks the tenth time that he has been booked into Fresno County Jail since February 19, 2023.

Just about 9:30 A.M. this morning, Clovis Police received a call about a stolen truck that Chastain was suspected of driving.

An observant officer located the stolen truck driving in Old Town Clovis and followed it until additional officers were in the area. Officers initiated a high-risk traffic stop in front of the Clovis Police Department and arrested Chastain without incident.

He was the only person in the stolen truck and was actually on his way to pick up his personal property from our department when he was arrested.

During these 10 arrests within 31 days, he was arrested by Clovis Police 6 times, and other agencies 4 times.

Chastain is facing 18 felonies and 15 misdemeanors from those arrests and charges include stealing 6 vehicles, DUI, vandalism, fraud, possession of a controlled substance, and more.

He was booked into Fresno County Jail once again today.