48th Annual ClovisFest and Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly

September 14, 2023 – Clovis, CA

Old Town Clovis welcomes visitors each year to ClovisFest and the Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly. ClovisFest is presented by the Clovis Chamber of Commerce and Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino.

Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly, presented by Noble Credit Union. Come early on Saturday and Sunday morning around 6:00 am to the Clovis Rodeo Grounds to experience the awe-inspiring “dawn-fire” Balloon Glow and watch as the pilots prepare the balloons to launch. (Launch will depend on wind and weather.)

Breakfast items, coffees, and drinks will be available for purchase on the Rodeo Grounds. Balloon propane generously donated by Ferrellgas. Tethered balloon rides will be available at the Rodeo Grounds for $20.00 per rider on a first-come, first-served basis.

International Village, presented by the Fresno/Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau. Visit the International Village stage (located on 4th Street between Pollasky & Woodworth Avenues) and experience live performances each day featuring Celtic Motion Dance Company, Clovis Heiwa Taiko, Brazen Tassel Belly Dance, and many more.

Informational booths will showcase the cultural diversity of our community and will inform, educate, and entertain people of all ages.

Made In Clovis and Children’s Business Fair, presented by the City of Clovis. Made In Clovis (located on Pollasky between 7th & 8th streets) is a special section of the event that showcases new and exciting businesses, technology, crafts, hobbyists and foods invented by our local community.

They will display and present their creations to the public for all to see and enjoy. On both Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24, Made in Clovis will include a special Children’s Business Fair. This fair features young entrepreneurs that will set up their booths, promote their products and sell them to the public. You won’t want to miss it!

Kids Zone, Food, Activities and Attractions. If you’re looking for kid friendly attractions, our Kids Zone will be on 5th Street where you can find the Petting Zoo, Pony Rides, princesses from Something Enchanted, travel back in time to the medieval era with visitors from the Kerney Renaissance Faire.

You will also find fantastic inflatables, rides and attractions for all ages on 4th Street between Clovis and Pollasky Avenues.

New this year are attractions such as hatchet throwing, a golf simulator and a free Med Check bus.

Enjoy the many food vendors along Pollasky Avenue. Try something new or enjoy traditional fair favorites such as cinnamon rolls, shaved ice, kettle corn, corn dogs, BBQ, cultural favorites, and more.

With over 250 craft and commercial vendor booths, you will have the opportunity to browse the streets and purchase one-of-a-kind jewelry, glassware, woodworks, and unbelievably unique items. You don’t want to miss out on these one-of-a-kind finds.

ClovisFest is located on the streets of Old Town Clovis from 3rd St. to 8th St. and from Clovis Avenue to Woodworth Avenue. Both entrance and parking are free.

Set your GPS to Clovis Rodeo Grounds, 748 Rodeo Dr., for the Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly Lift Off (and free parking after the balloons take off) and set your GPS to 325 Pollasky Avenue Clovis for the street festival.

Media Availability: All members of the media are invited to ClovisFest to shoot B-roll videos, live shots, interview vendors, attendees, cultural performers, event sponsors and Clovis Chamber staff.