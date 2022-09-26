Police Activity Saturday September 24th

Officers responded to report of a man with a gun. That man has been detained without incident & officers determined that the handgun was fake. No injuries.

UPDATE: The adult male with the fake handgun was arrested and booked into Fresno County Jail for felony criminal threats and for brandishing a replica (fake) firearm which is a misdemeanor.

In a separate incident, officers attempted to pull over a stolen car near Shaw/Willow. They pursured the stolen car to near Gettysburg/Chestnut where 2 suspects were taken into custody. A CPD K9 was used to take one of those suspects into custody.

On Shaw and Willow in the Wells Fargo parking lot 3 people were detained. Officers ￼located possible stolen property during a traffic stop. At least one person was on probation and there was at least 1 arrested.