Planning Commission discusses rezoning

By Mary Gadberry,

January 26, 2024– The City of Clovis Planning Commission met on Thursday, January 25, 2024 with only one item up for public hearing.

“An open consideration within a regular or special meeting of the Planning Commission, for which special notice has been given and may be required.”

The commission was asked to consider rezoning of a 1.62-acre plot of land on the northwest corner of Ashlan and De Wolf Avenues, from R-A, single family residential very low density, to R-3, Multifamily High Density, in order to build a 26-unit apartment complex.

Several residents had concerns about the rezoning, mentioning traffic as a primary issue, saying that both Ashlan and De Wolf are very busy streets.

The Reagan Educational complex, with three schools across the street from the proposed apartment complex, and that the study that was completed on the impact of the traffic was done during COVID when the schools were closed.

Other concerns that nearby property owners had were noise, lighting, and the height of the fence surrounding the project.

Requirements for building this apartment complex include a 30-foot paseo along both Ashlan and De Wolf Avenues, as well as a specified number of covered and uncovered parking stalls.

The next City of Clovis Planning Commission meeting will be held on February 22, 2024, at 6:00 pm in the Council Chamber.