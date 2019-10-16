Pelco Names New CEO; Kurt Takahashi

Former president of global security management platform AMAG Technology, Kurt Takahashi was revealed as the new CEO of Pelco on Tuesday, effective November 1.

Takahashi will replace former CEO Jean-Marc Theolier, who had announced his departure shortly after Pelco was acquired by Transom Capital Group, a Los Angeles-based company. Pelco was recently owned by Schneider Electric, a European electric firm.

“During this time of transformation, there is no better person to lead Pelco than Kurt Takahashi,” Russ Roenick, Pelco’s Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner of Transom Capital, said in a statement. “Mr. Takahashi is a proven leader with deep connections to Pelco and the industry.

“With over 20 years in the physical security sector, his reputation with customers, dealers, consultants, and technology partners is invaluable. We know Kurt’s business and technology vision, executive experience, and ability to bring people together to achieve success will propel Pelco into a leading position in the security industry.”

And for Takahashi, he can’t wait to get started at Pelco.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to lead Pelco. We have a strong brand with talented and motivated people. I’m looking forward to accelerating our ability to deliver innovative, distinctive video solutions and world-class experiences back to our customers,” Takahashi said.