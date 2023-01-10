Pedestrian Dies 3 Days After Collision

January 10, 2023, Three days after being hit by a van at Nees/Peach, a pedestrian has succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital.
Just after 6:30 AM on Friday, January 6, 2023, the Clovis Police Department received 911 calls regarding a collision at Nees/Peach involving a vehicle and pedestrian.
Officers and EMS arrived on scene shortly after, and the adult female pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
The driver of a small utility van was an adult male and he remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision.
Members of the Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) were called out as the road was temporarily closed for the investigation.
CRU’s initial investigation has shown that the pedestrian was on the south side of Nees crossing Peach in the marked crosswalk.
The driver of the van was making a southbound turn onto Peach from eastbound Nees.
Unfortunately, the adult female pedestrian passed away January 9, 2023, from her injuries while at the hospital.
At this time, CRU continues to investigate the cause of the collision.