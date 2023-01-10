Pedestrian Dies 3 Days After Collision

January 10, 2023, Three days after being hit by a van at Nees/Peach, a pedestrian has succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital. January 10, 2023, Three days after being hit by a van at Nees/Peach, a pedestrian has succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital.

Just after 6:30 AM on Friday, January 6, 2023, the Clovis Police Department received 911 calls regarding a collision at Nees/Peach involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

Officers and EMS arrived on scene shortly after, and the adult female pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of a small utility van was an adult male and he remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision.