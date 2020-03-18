Peachwood Medical Group Closes Urgent Care Center

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Peachwood Medical group closed its Urgent Care Center March 17 until further notice.

The urgent care facility is located at 275 West Herndon Ave, near the intersection of Herndon and Villa Avenues.

Peachwood Medical is the first urgent care center in Clovis to shutter because of the coronavirus. The facility said it shut down because it lacked protective care.

“Due to a shortage of protective gear available we have opted to close our Urgent Care. We will remain closed until we feel we can provide a safe environment to our patients and staff. In addition to the shortage of equipment many of our providers in Urgent Care meet the CDC ‘Stay Home’ recommendation,” Peachwood Medical said in a statement.

Other medical centers in the area have taken steps to prevent the spread of the virus, such as allowing one visitor per patient and encouraging individuals with flu-like symptoms to avoid emergency rooms.

Individuals who are experiencing symptoms are encouraged to instead call their doctor to schedule an appointment, rather than going to an emergency room and risk spreading the virus to people who are vulnerable.