Pair of Dogs Win Player of the Week Honors

Mikey Keene, QB and Levelle Bailey, LB, both for the Fresno State Bulldogs football team won players of the week for their efforts in a 39-35 win versus Purdue on Saturday.

Keene, who won Offensive Player of the Week honors for the Mountain West Division, completed 31 out of 44 pass attempts for a career high 366 yards while scoring four touchdowns.

He became the first Bulldog quarterback in school history to throw for more than 300 yards in his debut since 1997.

Keene helped lead a game winning, 76 yard touchdown drive, going 6-for-6 to give the ‘Dogs the lead with 59 seconds remaining.

This drive helped the Bulldogs win their first game against a Big Ten Conference school since 2013.

Levelle Bailey, Senior Linebacker for the Bulldogs won Mountain West’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Bailey had five tackles, including four solo tackles, and half a tackle for a loss. He also recorded two pass breakups and forced a fumble.

Perhaps most importantly, at a pivotal moment in the game, Bailey recorded a solo tackle at the 1-yard line for no gain on a fourth-and-goal try by Purdue during the fourth quarter.

First, Bailey saved the touchdown and then he recorded a pass breakup, in a later drive, on Purdue’s final pass attempt of the game to seal the win for the ‘Dogs.

Mikey Keene, a transfer from University of Central Florida, and redshirt sophomore, also was named a “Star of the Week” by the Manning Award, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

8 quarterbacks will vie for the chance to be officially named the one Manning Award recipient after a vote occurring this week.

Fans get to decide the winner of “Star of the Week” as the top vote getter as of Thursday at 7a.m. Pacific Time will be announced as the Manning Award recipient of the previous week.

Keene will be pitted up against college quarterbacks who also had excellent stats this past week such as Shedeur Sanders, DJ Uiagalelei, and Michael Penix Jr. You can vote for Fresno State’s Starting Quarterback in his hopes for a national award at the link provided below.