Pacific Service Credit Union opens new branch in Clovis

Pacific Service Credit Union opened a new branch in Clovis on Tuesday morning. The Clovis Chamber of Commerce hosted the credit union’s Grand Opening at the Trading Post Shopping Center, complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Pacific Service Credit Union CEO was there along with managers, employees, Chamber of Commerce members, local business people, and community members.

The bay area-based credit union had a fun and unique way of involving the local community—they sent out 30,000 mailers to Clovis locals. Each mailer had a combination code to a special safe located in the branch for their grand opening.

Anyone who received the mailer was encouraged to come into the branch and try out their combination code to see if it was “the one”. Whoever had the correct code to the safe would win $2,500!

Pacific Service Credit Union made it clear that they care about the community. They “pride ourselves on being a good corporate citizen and an active part of the communities we serve. Through our community involvement efforts, we provide charitable donations to local, non-profit organizations that enrich and strengthen the lives of members in the communities we serve.”

We are glad to have a Credit Union that is involved in our community and tries to put the people over profits.

Pacific Service Credit Union’s Clovis branch, located in The Trading Post shopping center at 840 Herndon Ave., Suite #101, is offering Grand Opening specials! Please visit them during business hours to learn more.