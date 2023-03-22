Ongoing commitment to service earns Diann Savage, CENTURY 21 Select Real Estate, Inc., 2022 Quality Service Pinnacle Award

Clovis, CA (Grassroots Newswire) March 14, 2023 – Daniel Jacuzzi, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 Select Real Estate, Inc. announced today that Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized sales affiliate Diann Savage with the CENTURY 21 2022 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award.

“The Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award is an integral part of our brand’s commitment to excellence and recognizes Diann Savage’s dedication to making each and every client interaction memorable and worth celebrating,” said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate.

The annual award is based on results from the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Survey (QSS) which is e-mailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, an agent must receive completed customer surveys for at least 80 percent of their transactions surveyed from January 1 – December 31, with an average survey score of at least 95 percent or better for two consecutive years.

“Diann Savage provides their clients with the expertise and local market knowledge to help guide them along their individual real estate journey and provides confidence during what is often the most significant purchase of their lifetime,” said Daniel Jacuzzi, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 Select Real Estate, Inc..

“The power of the CENTURY 21 brand rests on the shoulders of the relentless sales professionals like Diann Savage who always strives to deliver 121% for each and every client they serve,” said Miedler. “We are thrilled to recognize them for their amazing work and commitment to delivering the extraordinary experience that homebuyers, sellers and property investors deserve in their real estate journey.”

Diann Savage will receive a customized glass trophy, in addition to being recognized at the CENTURY 21 Global Conference.

CENTURY 21 Select Real Estate, Inc. is a full-service brokerage located at 619 Woodworth Avenue. For more information, please contact Daniel Jacuzzi at (530) 671-3118 or djacuzzi@selectgroupre.com.