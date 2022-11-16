Old Town is getting her glam on!

Old Town Clovis will officially kick off the holiday season with their annual event, “One Enchanted Evening” on Thursday, Nov. 17th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Street lights will illuminate the evening across Old Town Clovis, the shops will be open for the community to stop in for some holiday shopping.

This family fun event will also feature live entertainment, horse drawn carriage rides, a car show, and holiday carolers.

For more information, please call (559) 298-5774 or go to www.oldtownclovis.org.