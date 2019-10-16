Old Town Clovis: Junk For Everyone

If you feel like adding some junk into your life, or you have some free time on Sunday, Oct. 20, make your way down to Old Town Clovis (Pollasky Avenue) for the Glorious Junk Days from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The junk event can include repurposed and refurbished items, DIY Projects, handcrafted items, shabby chic and architectural finds – as well as the antiques you’ve come to enjoy in Old Town.

More than 155 dealers will be in Old Town on Sunday with a variety so vast, you’ll walk away with something.

And the event will and can bring out the creative side in you as many items can be refurbished to create something new and unique.

“Make all of your Pinterest dreams come true,” the Old Town Clovis website said.