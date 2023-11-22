Old Town Clovis hosts One Enchanted Evening

Irene Thirlwall

November 17, 2023 – It’s the week before Thanksgiving, the weather is changing, it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, or at least time to kick off the holiday season.

Old Town Clovis is fortunate to have BOOT (Business Organization of Old Town) to help start things off.

Owner of boutique shop, “It’s All About Me” in Old Town Clovis, Leslie Hagerman said, “I think it’s a good event for the community to preview and see what stores have to offer for the holiday season.”

Hagerman has been in business for 14 years now and says her shop barely survived the pandemic, but she was able to stay afloat.

She said tonight was good exposure for the shops in Old Town Clovis and people could take advantage of special treats such as the Clovis Bucks Raffle, where the winner would be given “Bucks” to use in the Old Town Clovis area.

Attendees of the One Enchanted Evening were treated to beautiful sights such as twinkle lights that lined the windows and awning of businesses, festive Christmas carolers, live music featuring solo artists and the Buchanan High School band.

Businesses had their doors open late to welcome holiday shoppers with treats and special deals to get started on their Christmas shopping.

Also, part of the festivities were street vendors with sweet and salty treats such as kettle corn and something called crunch cakes.

One of the main attractions of this event was the horse drawn carriage rides. A long line formed for “enchanted” ride. Two different carriages were adorned with lights and filled with smiling people taking pictures of one another and waving at onlookers.

Wearing a crown, a beautiful red dress with a sash that said Miss Clovis was Gabriella Ramirez. Only in her second week of her royal duties, Ramirez said she loves this event, “I enjoy connecting with the community and supporting small businesses.”

Her kindness was apparent as people approached her to ask if she would take a picture with them.

Julayne Jorge of Fresno was one who stopped to get a photo with Miss Clovis, she said her friend who lives in Clovis invited her and she was enjoying singing along with the Christmas carolers.

Executive Director of BOOT, Heather Frantzich, was busy making sure everything was running smoothly.

Pollasky Avenue was crowded with people, families and couples making their way through the shops, some so full there was a line to get in.

Frantzich said this is her third year working at this event and she loves seeing everyone happy and smiling. “It’s just a magical night to start the holidays, It remind me of a Hallmark movie kind-of feel.” She said it feels like things are getting back to normal.