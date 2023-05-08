Old Town Clovis hosts first Farmers Market of the season

May 8, 2023 – The Farmers Market season officially begun in Old Town Clovis on May 5th. Booths lined the streets enjoying the participation of the public on Friday night.

Running from 5:30-8:30 PM every Friday night from May 5th to October 27th, Old Town Clovis will be hosting these Farmers Markets featuring “local certified producers” and supporting the NOSH (Natural, Organic, Sustainable, and Healthy Food Industry) Program.

Old Town Clovis Farmers Market is “home to some pretty amazing produce and local products.” They guarantee “super fresh” and peak flavor produce with nearby producers attending their markets.

“The Old Town Market vibe is as fresh as the produce, with wonderful food selections and live music from local artists and foodies.”

The live music on Friday May 5th was provided by South 65 and live music will be provided by a different band throughout each Friday in the Farmers Market season.

Saturday morning also offers a more calm and nuanced style of Farmers Market that lasts each Saturday from 9-11:30 AM.

These Farmers Markets do not have live music and give off a more undisturbed style of shopping sensation.

Attendees can find “everything you need for your local, seasonal shopping, including a large assortment of vegetables, fruits, herbs and flowers.”

Saturday mornings offer pastries, breads, seed and nut brittle, granola and home made pies.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor for the Old Town Clovis Farmers Market you can submit an application at the link below.

https://oldtownclovis.org/farmers-market/?fbclid=IwAR31mBEm2L4-6q1RrVn31xaB9B65zSL7t5Q2flCsaaUtpnjQ4nQtjzpRs78