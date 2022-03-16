Old Town Clovis hosts ‘Almost St. Patty’s Day’ Pub Crawl

This past Saturday, Old Town Clovis hosted its third pub crawl, known as the “Almost St. Patty’s Day Pub Crawl”, in celebration of St. Patricks Day.

Five Old Town Clovis bars/restaurants were a part of the event. Each spot provided a unique St. Patrick’s themed drink for attendees that showed a green wristband, signifying they were a part of the event.

The event started at 4:30 p.m., with Neighbors Old Town Clovis being the check-in spot for attendees, and closed at 9 p.m. at the Old Town Saloon.

The ‘Almost St. Patty’s Day Pub Crawl’ was organized by Do The Crawl, a team of two that plans out pub crawls throughout multiple cities in California.

Do The Crawl’s vision is to provide everyone a safe and fun way to go out on the town and mingle amongst people and build new relationships.

Attendees of this weekend’s festivities were living embodiments of the company’s vision.

“When you can get together, especially when you are older with your friends, you know it’s going to be a good day,” attendee Rio Burns said. “When you gather like this after quite some time, you just bring back old memories.”

Burns is a Fresno native who was a part of a bigger group of friends that have been together for over 20 years. Burns highly recommended anyone locally who wants to go out and connect with

“It’s people-friendly. There’s no drama, there are no problems, you’re just out here having a good time with your friends or even family,” Burns said.

Samantha Loomis was another attendee who embodied not only Do The Crawl’s vision but also the theme of St. Patricks Day.

Loomis was covered head to toe with the spirit of being lucky, the color green and clovers. Although she believed the event could have been a bit more well structured, she still had a fantastic time.

“The festivities were awesome. The people were amazing, very friendly,” Loomis said.

Loomis was a former resident of Clovis and worked in Old Town before moving to the Clovis Foothills. She was glad that she was able to help local businesses.

Neighbors Old Town Clovis general manager Ashley Vega thought the night was a huge success.

“It’s great to see gigantic groups of people walking down Old Town Clovis and the other streets,” Vega said. “I think it’s a huge impact. It draws in huge crowds, lots of people, it’s a big source of revenue for everybody around here.”

Vega added that she believes with what everyone went through because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this could be a great sign for things to come.

The next pub crawl in Old Town Clovis will be happening Saturday, May 15. The theme for May’s pub crawl is a “May-garita” theme event where multiple locations will serve various margaritas, tequila shots, beer and cocktail specials.