Old Town Clovis Holds Annual Fall Wine Walk

By
Heather Jamieson-Brown
-
Hundreds turned out to Old Town Clovis for their Annual Fall Wine Walk on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. PHOTO BY RON SUNDQUIST/CLOVIS ROUNDUP

Old Town Clovis had their annual Wine Walk on Pollasky Ave on Sat, Oct 6.

Those who attended were able to taste wines from local wineries being hosted by participating shops up and down the street or sit down to a delicious dinner served up from local restaurants. 

The atmosphere was especially festive as couples danced in the street to live music being performed by The Morgan Canyon Band.

Along with the wine, there were also spirits to be enjoyed in the “Spirit Lounge” where revelers could sample brandy, whiskey, gin and vodka. Tactical Ops Brewing provided beer for those who like their suds.

Uber and Lyft was provided by Dave Shivers Insurance for those who needed a safe ride home. 

