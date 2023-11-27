Old Town Clovis Cruise and Toy Drive

November 27, 2023 – The Hot Rod Coalition Toy Drive is back by popular demand! Again, this year we’ll have the opportunity to cruise the festive streets of Old Town Clovis, Ca.

All you need is a new unwrapped toy or multiple toys and a car to cruise up and down Pollasky Ave.

The last few years the local automotive community showed up and donated a 20 foot enclosed trailer worth of toys to kids in need.

Our staff, volunteers, sponsors, and needy recipients were beyond blown away at this gesture and generosity.

The HRC team will be set up on along the Pollasky main drag at Centennial Plaza, collecting all the donations.

See you soon! For additional information, please text message (559) 825-6808 or email info@hotrodcoalition.con

This year we continue to team up with local nonprofit AMOR. The work they are doing in our Valley and across the globe is something we want to be apart of.

We are so thankful for this opportunity and lets all do our part to stay safe while cruising for a great cause.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 10th

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Where: Clovis, Ca. Cruising Pollasky Ave

Toy Drop-Off Location: Centennial Plaza on Bullard & Pollasky