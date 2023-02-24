‘Nordstrom Rack’ In Clovis Hire Employees

February 22, 2023: The department store Nordstrom Rack plans to open as soon as April 13th in Clovis and is now readily looking to hire employees.

Future employees can meet with Nordstrom Rack at a hiring event that will be held this Saturday, February 25th, at the Hampton Inn & Suites off of Herndon and Fresno streets in Fresno.

Positions that Nordstrom Rack is looking to fill are that of Asset Protection Manager, Retail Stock, and Retail Cashier and Sales Floor Support positions.

According to Nordstrom Rack’s hiring partner Workday, the job of retail cashier and sales floor support is “a great fit for someone who is customer obsessed and loves to solve problems.”

Pay will range from $15.75-16.45 hourly, with the Asset Protection Manager position to be a contracted job ranging from $41,500-$77,000 annually.

Nordstrom Rack looks to “empower our people to be innovative, creative and focused on providing the best service to our customers.”

To find applications for the position elsewhere than the job fair can be found on the Nordstrom Rack website under the “careers” section of their drop down menu.