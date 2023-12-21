Noble Credit Union’s Holiday Donation Drive Brings Joy to Foster Youth

December 21, 2023 – FRESNO, CA – Noble Credit Union, in collaboration with its dedicated community partners, proudly concludes its Holiday Donation Drive, benefiting CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties.

The successful drive garnered support from the community, resulting in contributions for 222 foster youth served by CASA.

Wilma Tom Hashimoto, Executive Director at CASA, expresses gratitude for Noble Credit Union’s commitment: “The holidays often look very different for youth in foster care since they may not be with family members, not waking up in their home, and not feeling remembered. Noble Credit Union took the initiative to address the latter by organizing a Toy Drive with their generous members to donate to the CASA and the children we serve. Our local children in foster care do not ask for much; often they do not ask for anything. Imagine their joy when their CASA volunteer provided them gifts. It was more than the tangible gift; it was the sense of being remembered, being seen and having hope. Thank you, Noble Credit Union, for your truly embracing the spirit of giving this holiday season.”

The donation drive, conducted across all eight Noble branch locations and at various business partner sites, including Hinds Hospice, Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation, Creditors Bureau, Kings River Conservation District, CORE Business Interiors, Own A Car, and Pardini’s, collected $265.10 in cash donations and over 250 gifts.

Gino Cayanan , President and CEO of Noble Credit Union, adds, “Our partnership with CASA is rooted in our dedication to making a meaningful impact in our community. We believe that every child deserves to experience the warmth and joy of the holiday season, and we are honored to contribute to CASA’s mission.”

Noble Credit Union continues its commitment to make a positive impact in the community, and the success of the Holiday Donation Drive reflects the power of collective efforts in supporting the well-being of local foster youth.