Noble Credit Union hosts Clovis Chamber of Commerce Monthly Mixer

By
Destiny De La Cruz
-
Left to right: Gino Cayanan (President/CEO, Noble Credit Union), Keri Bennitt (Senior VP/Chief Marketing Officer, Noble Credit Union), Greg Newman (President/CEO, Clovis Chamber of Commerce) Photo Destiny De La Cruz, Clovis Roundup

August 18, 2023 – The Chamber of Commerce held their Monthly Mixer at Noble Credit Union’s Clovis branch on August 16.

The Chamber of Commerce’s Monthly Mixer encourages the growth of our local networking community. From 5 to 7pm on Wednesday night, locals from a variety of businesses and backgrounds gathered to talk and network inside the credit union.

Photo Destiny De La Cruz, Clovis Roundup

There were prizes and food available to the guests—the stunning food display was catered by A Thumb’s Up Catering. 

Members were able to register for the Monthly Mixer for free, and non-members attended for $15.

Photo Destiny De La Cruz, Clovis Roundup

The Chamber of Commerce’s Monthly Mixer is a great opportunity for individuals from businesses all over Clovis to come together and connect.

Visit clovischamber.com to learn more about future events. 

mm
Destiny De La Cruz
Destiny De La Cruz is a budding journalist with a passion for photojournalism. As a Fresno State alumni, she earned a bachelor's degree in Mass Communication & Journalism, the Film & Media Arts option with a minor in Anthropology. She has an interest in all things film, food, literature & outdoors.