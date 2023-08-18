Noble Credit Union hosts Clovis Chamber of Commerce Monthly Mixer

August 18, 2023 – The Chamber of Commerce held their Monthly Mixer at Noble Credit Union’s Clovis branch on August 16.

The Chamber of Commerce’s Monthly Mixer encourages the growth of our local networking community. From 5 to 7pm on Wednesday night, locals from a variety of businesses and backgrounds gathered to talk and network inside the credit union.

There were prizes and food available to the guests—the stunning food display was catered by A Thumb’s Up Catering.

Members were able to register for the Monthly Mixer for free, and non-members attended for $15.

The Chamber of Commerce’s Monthly Mixer is a great opportunity for individuals from businesses all over Clovis to come together and connect.

Visit clovischamber.com to learn more about future events.