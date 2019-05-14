Ninth annual Jefferson Elementary School Car Show

On Saturday, May 11, Jefferson Elementary hosted their annual car show. In its ninth year, this fundraiser attracted a large crowd that included attendees of all ages.

The show ran from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the school’s athletic field (on the side of Shaw Avenue) and blacktop. Car owners began showing up as early as 7 a.m. to claim their spot on the field.

According to event co-coordinator Tracy Fairbanks, there were 175 cars available for public viewing. Various car makes and models were on display for attendees, including: a 1955 Ford Thunderbird; 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe; 1929 Ford Model A; 1964 Buick Riviera; 1929 Oldsmobile F29; and a 1956 Austin-Healey 100-4.

Furthermore, according to Fairbanks, each year sees about 10 new cars added into the mix.

“One hundred percent of the proceeds goes back to the school,” Fairbanks said about the fundraiser. “We make about $4,000 to $5000 in profit for the school, and then the school delegates what it goes to.”

The warm weather was ideal, and it was the perfect backdrop while attendees took the time to look through the assortment of cars. Everyone in attendance also had the opportunity to participate in a raffle, an auction, and the chance to check out vendors and food trucks on the blacktop.

When discussing the idea behind a car show fundraiser, Fairbanks stated, “We wanted to bring in another venue that brings the community in to support this school…we knew that we could help the school that [sic] way.”

If you missed out on Jefferson Elementary’s car show, make sure to check out next year’s show!