New Superintendent delivers Clovis Unified’s State of the District

September 28, 2023 – The morning started off with a beautiful breakfast enjoyed by a huge variety of local organizations, contributors, community leaders, and CUSD members.

During breakfast, there were a few performances from CUSD students. Students from Cedarwood Elementary Oral Interpretation team performed, and leadership students from each high school energetically led sponsorship announcements.

Clovis East High School’s Air Force Junior ROTC also made an appearance, marching in line holding both the American flag and the California Republic flag.

Corrine Folmer, Ed.D. is officially Clovis Unified School District’s new superintendent.

Dr. Folmer has been the superintendent since the beginning of this school year, but the Clovis Unified’s Annual State of the District Superintendent Breakfast truly felt like a proper welcoming into her new position at CUSD.

Her grandfather was a teacher and coach at Clovis High School. She is the third generation in her family to graduate from Clovis Unified School District, with the fourth generation being her own children.

Dr. Folmer was a kindergarten student at Jefferson Elementary, then went on to Weldon Elementary before attending Clark Intermediate and ultimately graduating from Buchanan High School.

“I love that today, I continue to work with some of those educators who helped me become who I am today,” said Folmer.

The new superintendent reiterated CUSD’s mission and aims. Their mission being: “To be a quality educational system providing the resources for all students to reach their potential in Mind, Body, and Spirit.”

Their aims being:

Maximize Achievement for ALL Students Operate with Increasing Efficiency and Effectiveness

III. Hire, Develop, Sustain, and Value a High Quality Diverse Workforce

She also quoted the late, former superintendent, Doc Buchanan, “We believe in high standards in Clovis Schools.”

“And I tell you, that remains the case today,” said Dr. Folmer.

Superintendent Folmer talked about the new elementary, intermediate, and high school that are all in the process of being built.

The elementary school will be named Satoshi Hirayama Elementary, located on Fowler, and Clinton and it’s due to open in 2024.

The high school and intermediate school is planned for 2025, and together they’ll be called Terry P. Bradley Educational Center.

The high school will be named Clovis South, and the community will soon be involved in the naming of the intermediate school.

We look forward to seeing what growth CUSD will experience under Superintendent Corrine Folmer’s leadership.