New phishing scam is disguised as a Camp Lejeune class action notice

March 24, 2023 – You’ve likely heard ads on the TV or radio about the Camp Lejeune class action lawsuit for U.S. military veterans and their families exposed to tainted water at the camp.

Marketing agencies and law firms spent more than $40 million advertising the lawsuit.

Now, scammers are jumping on board too, hoping all the media attention makes it easier to trick people, especially military personnel, into falling for common scam tactics.

How this scam works:

You receive an email or phone call telling you that you qualify for compensation for the Camp Lejeune class action lawsuit.

The email may claim you are entitled to tens of thousands of dollars. You need to click a link or call a number to get your compensation.

From here, the scam takes several different forms.

Clicking the link could download malware onto your computer or mobile device, putting you at risk for identity theft.

In other versions, scammers direct you to a website with a form that asks for personal information.

In yet another variation, the scammers are after your money and personal details.

They claim you need to pay an upfront fee, so they can file your case and receive your money.

If you pay them, they’ll continue to ask for more “filing fees” until you become suspicious.

As soon as you realize the con, the scammer will disappear with your information and money.

How to avoid similar scams:

Don’t believe in promises of quick cash with minimal effort. Scammers love to promise that fast cash is in your immediate future. The reality is even well-deserved compensation will take time to receive. It’s worth noting, too, that veterans who served at Camp Lejeune can apply for VA disability compensation and health care benefits without filing a lawsuit or getting help from a lawyer.

If you think you deserve compensation, apply through official channels. Visit VA.gov/CampLejeune for official information on how to apply for compensation. You can file for disability compensation online and learn what steps to take to file a Camp Lejeune lawsuit.