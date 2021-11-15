New Miss Clovis and Miss Teen Clovis Crowned

Since 1987, the program has provided scholarships to local women.

A new Miss Clovis and Miss Teen Clovis were crowned on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Paul Shaghoian Memorial Concert Hall at Clovis North High School.

Family, friends and past title holders filled the concert hall eager to see who would take home the crowns. The competition was tight as seven young women competed for the “Miss Clovis” crown and six girls competed for the “Miss Teen Clovis” crown.

The competition was judged by accomplished members of the community like Clovis Mayor Jose Flores, Miss Clovis 2007 Chauncil Logan, ABC30 News Anchor Margot Kim, Fugman Elementary School Principal Michael Olsen, Oakland Raiders Cheerleader Vivian Sanchez, and Civil Rights Officer Kimberly Scuitto-Bailey.

The judges scored the young women based on five categories: private interview, on-stage interview, talent, red carpet wear, as well as lifestyle and wellness.

Kara Duran has served as Miss Clovis for the past year and used her platform to raise awareness about distracted driving. Duran shared her love towards Clovis in a heartfelt farewell as she took one last walk as Miss Clovis. “Clovis, you will always hold a special place in my heart,” said Duran.

As the competition came to a close and the tabulations were completed, it was now time for Duran to crown a new Miss Clovis and Miss Teen Clovis.

Caleigh Alday was announced the new Miss Clovis and Kayli Gibbons was announced Miss Teen Clovis for the 2021-2022 year. As family and friends cheered with joy for the new title holders, Duran crowned them with pride.

Alday hopes to use her platform to improve the lives of foster children. “It has been a blessing to be a part of this Miss America Organization,” said Alday, “There is so much more to be done in what is going on in the foster care system.”

Gibbons was asked an on stage question about whether or not school uniforms should be implemented in the school systems. “Students should be able to express themselves how they would like and I don’t feel like school uniforms would allow that,” said Gibbons.

Alday and Gibbons will represent the City of Clovis and go on to the Miss California competition in hopes to earn another crown.