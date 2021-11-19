New Dutch Bros in the Works

An open lot has been reserved for a future Dutch Bros as per an approval by the Clovis Planning Commission.

Nov. 18th, the Clovis Planning Commission had only one item on their agenda. The request presented to them was to approve the site plans and Conditional Use Permits (CUPs) for a Dutch Bros and a future quick serve restaurant (QSR).

The businesses would be located on Shaw Avenue between Helm and Sylmar Aves. They would vacate an open lot between Surf-Thru Car Wash and Hilton Garden Inn.

The lot in question is approximately 2.19 acres and the infill would be completely surrounded by developments along Shaw Avenue.

Dutch Bros would take up approximately 935 square feet of this property. It will be created as a coffee kiosk style with a drive thru window. There will be no dine-in features in the kiosk, but there will be seats on the outside and a split drive thru for two lanes to handle at least 22 vehicles.

The business connected with the Dutch Bros is unknown at the moment, but will be given to city staff once confirmation is received. The QSR (example: McDonalds, Taco Bell, etc.) would fill out the rest of the lot and would follow standard QSR guidelines when completing it’s site plan.

The biggest concern for the Planning Commission was the traffic that these businesses can cause on the property since there are other tenants connected to the lot. The biggest traffic concern being Dutch Bros as it has seen this issue at other locations like Herndon & Fowler.

ITArchitecture Vice President Todd Clark assured the commission that they would communicate with the neighboring tenants so there are no issues.

“We will do our best,” Clark said. “We will meet with the owner of the property and make sure that they communicate with the neighbors to let them know what is going on and assure that that happens.”

The site plans and CUPs were approved unanimously. Staff will continue to work with the applicant on the site plans as it will now move to the City Council at a future time.

To view the entire breakdown of the site plan, you can watch on the City of Clovis YouTube page. You can also visit the City of Clovis website and click on “Planning Commission Agendas”.