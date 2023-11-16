Clovis Senior Center ready for Saturday Ribbon-Cutting

November 16, 2023 – The new Senior Activity Center is getting its final touches before the ribbon cutting on Saturday, November 18th.

The facility is spacious, thoughtful, and bright. The architect, Paul Halajian, along with the Senior Activity Center team and City of Clovis staff have come together to create a beautiful and incredibly versatile space for our seniors.

The Senior Activity Center sits on over 5 acres of land that is shared with the new in-progress Transit Facility and Fresno County Library. The area is called Landmark Square, and it is built on the site of the old lumber yard.

Architect Paul Halajian decided to utilize corrugated metal from the original lumber mill that much Clovis was built on—the outside of the building is embellished with this preserved metal.

From the big picture to the tiny details, it’s clear how much thought and care was put into the new Senior Activity Center. Even some of the furniture was selected with multipurpose in mind.

Alongside the Landmark Square logo and throughout the facility, you’ll see the imprint of a tree’s cross section, also known as a tree cookie. This design was inspired by the historical connection Clovis has to lumber, including both the mill and the flume.

The new facility is over twice the size of the former Senior Activity Center, and even the hallways feel open and spacious. The generous windows make the space feel bright and breathable.

It features a billiards room with 4 tables, stadium-style seating, and large viewing windows for spectators. There’s also a 300-person banquet hall with a stage, complete with theatrical lighting. There are versatile rooms for classes, a gym, and even a couple kilns.

The Senior Activity Center features a huge tower, and in 2024 they plan to install suspended art inside of it.

The Senior Activity Center is for people 50 years and older. Membership is free for Clovis residents, and $25 annually for seniors who live outside of Clovis.

At the last location, about half of the members were from outside Clovis. The Clovis Senior Activity Center is the only “full-service” senior center in the Clovis-Fresno area.

There are opportunities to apply for a scholarship to cover the annual membership fee for those who need it.

The Ribbon-Cutting Celebration and Community Open House is Saturday, November 18th from 10am to 2pm.

The Senior Center will open for regular business hours beginning on Monday, November 20th. Classes usually take place Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm.

For more information, visit clovisseniors.org