New City Clerk confirmed by Clovis City Council

June 4, 2024 – The Clovis City Council unanimously confirmed Briana Parra as the new Clovis City Clerk during Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting.

Briana Parra has served several local agencies as an Assistant, Deputy, or Interim Clerk since 2006 and has overseen multiple local elections throughout her career. Most recently, she served as the Assistant City Clerk of the City of Fresno.

Ms. Parra has achieved the “Certified Municipal Clerk” designation from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks which represents a significant commitment to the profession through education and experience, and she also holds a bachelor’s degree in leadership and organizational studies from Fresno Pacific University.

Ms. Parra’s experience, education, and commitment to the profession make her a valuable addition to the City’s leadership team and an ideal match for the role of City Clerk. Based on this, City Manager John Holt has determined that Briana Parra is well qualified and prepared for this position, and made the appointment as City Clerk, subject to City Council confirmation, effective June 3, 2024.

“Clovis is fortunate to have Ms. Parra joining us as our new City Clerk,” Holt said. “Her expertise and years of experience are sure to be invaluable to our community, and we look forward to working collaboratively with her as we continue our efforts to maintain and continually improve upon our city.”