New Burlington Store Opens; Gives $5000 to Mountain View Elementary

May 5, 2023 – The national off-price retail store Burlington, previously known as Burlington Coat Factory, has officially opened its doors to a second location in Clovis.

Located at 685 Herndon Ave, this Burlington hopes to find success in the Clovis Commons Shopping Center, alongside stores like Target and Best Buy.

The grand opening included a giveaway to the first 100 customers on both Friday May 5th and Saturday May 6th.

These customers received “Burlington WOW!” bucks which allowed them to receive a prize amount to be used for a purchase.

On Sunday May 7th, customers will receive a Burlington canvas tote, with no purchase necessary while supplies last.

In addition to the long line of customers awaiting their discounted products, were store employees, ownership, as well as Mountain View Elementary school all in wait for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“I want to thank all of you for coming out and I especially want to say thank you to the team who helped me open the store and the leadership team and all the staff that we hired. We were able to create seventy jobs at this store alone,” said Burlington’s newly appointed store manager.

At the opening were Mountain View Elementary administration, parents, and students who will now be benefitting from a $5000 donation from the discount store.

The money was given through AdoptAClassroom.org in which an entity is given the opportunity to donate resources to a school or schools in their local area.

In this case, Principal Tom Wright says that with the money given by Burlington, Mountain View teachers will buy dry erase boards, books for classroom libraries, floor puzzles, manipulatives, and other supplemental materials for hands-on experiences in Social Studies and Science.

“On behalf of Mountain View, I would like to welcome our new local Burlington store to the area and thank them for their generous donation through their partnership with AdoptAClassroom to our school…Our teachers are so excited to purchase the tools they need for their students this year. We are thankful for the support we received from Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.”

Burlington says they are committed to supporting local students with classroom supplies that can be used to shape futures. Each time Burlington opens a new store, they participate in adopting and funding local classrooms in their local communities.

According to Burlington, their new location will allow shoppers to find “deals on brands they love” for items such as ladies apparel and accessories, menswear, children’s clothing, footwear, home decore items, and even pet care and toys.

The store will be open from 9 AM-7 PM Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM-6 PM.