New bakery opens in Clovis, ‘Spirit Made Cakes’

November 18, 2023 – Spirit Made Cakes opened their bakery storefront on Willow and Nees, and their ribbon cutting was held on Thursday the 16th.

Vartine Garabet is the creative mind behind Spirit Made Cakes. She has been baking since she was a child, later becoming a licensed home bakery before opening the brand new shop.

Garabet is a self-taught licensed cake designer and mother of three.

“When I made a special cake for my son’s baptism celebration, God put in my heart that it was time to start a business and let my passion for baking and making cakes grow further,” wrote Garabet.

The bakery shop is decorated floor to ceiling with lots of pinks, florals, and neon. The interior is quite the fun delight.

Some of the desserts and baked goods that were available on the day of their ribbon cutting included: cream horns, mini tarts, eclairs, chocolate parfaits, mini lemon raspberry cakes, berry berry mini cakes, cream puffs, chocolate truffles, dulce de leche, tiramisu, zaatar knots, croissants, cinnamon rolls, funfetti cupcakes, Armenian cheese boreg, and more.

In addition to the baked goods and desserts, Spirit Made Cakes also offers smoothies, paninis, salads, coffee and tea. One of their signature paninis is the Middle Eastern Grilled Halloumi Sandwich.

Congratulations to Vartine Garabet and the entire Spirit Made Cakes team!