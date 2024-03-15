New B.O.O.T. storefront displays official Clovis merchandise

March 10, 2024 – The Business Organization of Old Town (B.O.O.T.) is selling Old Town Clovis merchandise from their new office at 336 Pollasky Avenue.

“I’m so excited,” says B.O.O.T. Executive Director Heather Frantzich, about the new office space, “we have all this storage room back there, and it’s like we can breathe, and when we get ready for events, we can do it all right here.”

The fresh interior features clean, modern decor, with a touch of western flare.

The B.O.O.T. office is right in the heart of Old Town Clovis, next to Gottschalk Music Center, and prime real estate for visibility from everyday Old Town visitors.

Right now, the storefront is selling t-shirts, hats, and mugs with original designs, but there are plans to expand the offerings. “We are going to re-order our most popular shirt, but we have other designs, and we’re going to do Farmers Market shirts and stuff like that,” Frantzich says, “I would like to expand our inventory to magnets or postcards, or beanies, maybe even a license plate frame.”

The money you spend on Old Town Clovis merchandise goes right back into the store, to help B.O.O.T. provide more ways to show your love for our town.

In the fall and winter, the organization plans to introduce long sleeve shirts and hoodies as well.

According to Frantzich, the new merchandise has already traveled across the country, “In fact, we had a guy come in on Monday to buy coffee mugs and he’s actually going to ship them to Tennessee to his son who moved over there.”

Besides stopping by, social media is the next best place to see what’s new in store, and Frantzich has plans to use online engagement to help drive sales, “It’s really cool, like we had a guy that came in and said, ‘I got suckered in by your Instagram’ and he bought a hat.”

Frantzich says that there may be an online poll for a new design soon, “It’s just more interactive, and more people may see it and come in to buy something.”

Keep an eye on the official Instagram @Old_Town_Clovis or the Old Town Clovis facebook page for more designs soon, but if you want to see the merchandise in person you can stop by Tuesday through Friday, from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.